Happy Engineers’ Day: From Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal, several ministers pay tribute to M. Visvesvaraya

Happy Engineers' Day: Leaders Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal and others paid homage to the legendary scientist and engineer M. Visvesvaraya on the occasion, and greeted technocrats

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated15 Sep 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Happy Engineers' Day: From Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal, several ministers pay tribute to M. Visvesvaraya
Happy Engineers’ Day: From Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal, several ministers pay tribute to M. Visvesvaraya(PTI)

Happy Engineers' Day: Several leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tripura CM Manik Saha paid a tribute to the legendary civil engineer M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

Taking to the social media platform X, Amit Shah extended his greetings to all the technocrats. He emphasized the contributions of engineers in fueling India's growth and innovation.

"Engineers are the backbone of our nation’s growth and innovation, advancing progress and shaping our future through their vital contributions.

My homage to visionary engineer Bharat Ratna, Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji, whose enduring legacy will inspire engineers as they forge Bharat's future," Shah posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Engineer's Day.

Also Read | PM Modi extends Engineers’ Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya

Every year, September 15 is celebrated as Engineer's day in India to honour the birth anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya, the renowned civil engineer, statesman and administrator.

Other CMs post about Engineers' Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently released from jail, also paid his tribute to India's engineering legend. “Remembering shri M Visvesvaraya ji on his birth anniversary today. Engineers are the architects of our nation's growth. Let's recognize their achievements and commitment on Engineer's Day,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM, says ‘won’t sit on CM’s chair, till…’

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, noted that engineers bring ideas to reality. Calling all to honour engineers, he said on X,“My greetings to all Engineers on the occasion of #EngineersDay.Let's honour the Engineers who transform ideas into reality through creativity & contribute a lot to the development process.”

Saha had also reposted PM Modi's post of wishing all the techies a Happy Engineers' Day.

 

Ministry of Road and Transport celebrates Engineers' Day

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, led by Nitin Gadkari, also paid a tribute to M. Visvesvaraya. The department further noted that his legacy of innovation has been a source of continuous inspiration.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari was offered support for PM’s post, but he refused. Here’s why

“On this Engineer’s Day, we pay tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, a visionary whose contributions revolutionised engineering and infrastructure in India. His legacy of innovation and scientific acumen continues to inspire engineers everywhere. Let’s follow his example and strive for excellence in all our endeavours. Happy Engineer's Day!,” the department posted on X.

Click here for latest updates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHappy Engineers’ Day: From Amit Shah to Arvind Kejriwal, several ministers pay tribute to M. Visvesvaraya

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue