Happy Father's Day 2024! Top 10 quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to celebrate fatherhood

Father's Day 2024 celebrates the influence of fathers and father figures worldwide, honoring their dedication and grace.

First Published08:07 AM IST
Happy Father's Day 2024: Explore the top ten quotes and wishes to send to your father.
Happy Father’s Day 2024: Explore the top ten quotes and wishes to send to your father.

Father's Day 2024 is being celebrated on Sunday, a time dedicated to honouring the profound influence and unconditional love of fathers and father figures worldwide. This special day serves as a heartfelt tribute to the men who have embraced the responsibilities of fatherhood with unwavering dedication and grace.

Here are quotes and WhatsApp messages to celebrate Father's Day.

Quotes

“When you need real understanding, when you need someone to care, when you need someone to guide you ... A father's always there.” - Thomas J. Langley

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” - William Shakespeare

“A father's smile has been known to light up a child's entire day.” - Susan Gale

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” - Anne Geddes

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.” - Pam Brown

“The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family.” - Reed Markham

“My father taught me to work, but not to love it. I never did like to work, and I don't deny it. I'd rather read, tell stories, crack jokes, talk, laugh—anything but work.” - Abraham Lincoln

“A father is someone who carries pictures in his wallet where his money used to be.” - Suzanne Heintz

“I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” - Liza Minnelli

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” - Jim Valvano

Images

Father's Day is more than just a day of gifts and cards; it is a meaningful observance celebrating the enduring influence and contributions of fathers and father figures. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's day emphasises the importance of paternal love, guidance, and support in shaping individuals and strengthening families. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day is a celebration of unconditional love and guidance. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day is an opportunity to express gratitude and honour the extraordinary men who have shaped us into who we are today. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day encourages families to come together and celebrate the paternal bonds that unite them. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day is celebrated globally, although dates and customs may vary across countries. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day prompts reflection on broader social issues related to fatherhood. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day is celebrated worldwide to honour and recognize the contributions and importance of fathers and father figures. (Photo: Pexels)
Father's Day is an opportunity to express gratitude and honour our Father. (Photo: Pexels)

WhatsApp messages

Here are the top ten heartfelt WhatsApp messages you can send on Father's Day:

“Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me how to dream big and work hard to achieve those dreams. Love you, Dad!”

“Dad, your guidance, love, and wisdom have been the greatest gifts in my life. Wishing you a Happy Father's Day filled with all the love you deserve.”

“On this special day, I want to thank you for being my hero, my mentor, and my best friend. Happy Father's Day, Dad!”

“To the world's greatest Dad: You've always been there for me, believed in me, and supported me. Today and every day, I'm grateful for you. Happy Father's Day!”

“Dad, your strength and kindness inspire me every day. Wishing you a Happy Father's Day filled with joy and relaxation.”

“Thank you for being the rock of our family and always putting us first. Happy Father's Day, Dad! You're simply the best.”

“Dad, your love has shaped me into the person I am today. I'm so lucky to have you. Happy Father's Day!”

“Celebrating you today, Dad, for your unwavering love, patience, and support. Happy Father's Day! You're amazing.”

“Dad, your hugs are the best, your laughter is infectious, and your love is unmatched. Wishing you a Happy Father's Day filled with all the things you enjoy.”

“On this Father's Day, I want you to know how much you mean to me. You're not just my Dad but my superhero. Love you lots!”

