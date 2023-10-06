comScore
Business News/ Technology / News/  'Happy Friday': Netizens rejoice as Slack is down for thousands of users
‘Happy Friday’: Netizens rejoice as Slack is down for thousands of users

Thousands of people faced problem during their office hours as the messaging app for workplace, Slack, stopped working on Friday.

Popular messaging application stopped working for thousands of users on Friday. Many users reaction on X. (REUTERS)Premium
Popular messaging application stopped working for thousands of users on Friday. Many users reaction on X. (REUTERS)

Thousands of users faced glitch while using the popular messaging app for workplace, Slack, on Friday. The application stopped working for many users as it showed ‘something went wrong’ message on its page.

The reasons for the outage is not clear, however, those who reported issues 70 per cent said they were unable to send messages, 16 per cent have issues with the Slack app and 14 percent with server connection according to the downdetector.com.

Here are some reactions from the internet.

One of the social media users said,"Yeah, needed to go on twitter to verify that Slack is down.Happy Friday everyone."

Minutes after Slack users starting facing issues with the app, Slack continued to keep its status as ‘working’. This resulted in further confusion among users about the application's working status.

“Me: Slack is Down. Slack: No we are not," tweeted another user.

“No, slack, you ARE dead," posted another user on X.

"Happy #Slack is up and running based on their status page," commented another X user.

“When @SlackHQ notifies you that it is WeeK-End,"

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST
