‘Happy Friday’: Netizens rejoice as Slack is down for thousands of users
Thousands of people faced problem during their office hours as the messaging app for workplace, Slack, stopped working on Friday.
Thousands of users faced glitch while using the popular messaging app for workplace, Slack, on Friday. The application stopped working for many users as it showed ‘something went wrong’ message on its page.
One of the social media users said,"Yeah, needed to go on twitter to verify that Slack is down.Happy Friday everyone."
Minutes after Slack users starting facing issues with the app, Slack continued to keep its status as ‘working’. This resulted in further confusion among users about the application's working status.
“Me: Slack is Down. Slack: No we are not," tweeted another user.
“No, slack, you ARE dead," posted another user on X.
"Happy #Slack is up and running based on their status page," commented another X user.