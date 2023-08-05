Hello User
Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your friends

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your friends

05 Aug 2023

Friendship Day celebrates the power of friendship in promoting peace and unity worldwide.

The history of Friendship Day can be traced back to 1958

The concept of Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958. Since then, the day has evolved and gained recognition on a global scale. The occasion highlights the power of friendship in promoting peace, understanding, and unity among people and communities worldwide.

Friendship Day 2023 quotes:

1) Oh, the comfort, the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person; having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but to pour them all out, just as they are, chaff and grain together, knowing that a faithful hand will take and sift them, keep what is worth keeping, and then, with a breath of kindness, blow the rest away. - Dinah Maria Mulock Craik

2) Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Walk beside me; just be my friend. - Albert Camus

3) Never make friends with people who are above or below you in status. Such friendships will never give you any happiness. - Chanakya

4) Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything. - Muhammad Ali

5) A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow. - William Shakespeare

Top messages to share with your friends on Friendship 2023:

1) No matter the distance, our bond remains unbreakable. On this International Friendship Day 2023, let's cherish the strength of our friendship and keep our connection alive, no matter the miles that separate us.

2) You possess the magical ability to make me smile and banish my sorrows. Your friendship is rare and precious, and I treasure you like a precious gem in the world

3) Happy Friendship Day to you, my dear friend. Your presence in my life brings immense joy, and I feel fortunate to have you as my confidant and companion.

4) In my prayers for a special friend, I found you, and I realized that my wishes were beautifully granted. Happy Friendship Day to the most precious gem in my life!

5) Life's journey is better with a friend like you. Let's continue to navigate through the highs and lows, side by side.

Wishes on Friendship Day 2023:

1) A friend is like a rainbow, brightening up even the stormiest days. Happy Friendship Day to my rainbow in life

2) On this Friendship Day 20223, I want you to know that our friendship holds immense value to me. Here's to countless years of laughter, adventures, and cherished moments together!

3) A single candle can light up a room, and a true friend can light up your life. Thank you for being my guiding light. Happy Friendship Day 2023!

4) Friendship knows no boundaries, and neither does our love and support for each other. Happy Friendship Day 2023

5) To my partner in crime, my trusted confidant, and my unwavering pillar of strength, Happy National Friendship Day! Your infectious joy and unwavering support brighten my world. I feel incredibly fortunate to have you by my side.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST
