Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Whatsapp wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

Gandhi Jayanti or the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter and the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi is celebrated every year on October 2 with much enthusiasm and reverence.

Born in 1869, Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and civil disobedience not only profoundly influenced the independence movement in India but also inspired global civil rights efforts. His idea of non-violence is universal and remains a guiding principle for freedom and equality movements.

On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. As per the UN resolution, this day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". This day is also celebrated to promote global peace and harmony.

