Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: Top 10 WhatsApp wishes, shubh muhurat, date and timings for Annakut Puja

Govardhan Puja 2024: This year, Pratipada Tithi will start at 6:16 pm on November 1 and end on November 2 at 08:21 pm, according to Drik Panchan. Here are Top 10 Govardhan Puja wishes to share with your loved ones:

Published31 Oct 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is a significant festival in the Hindu culture usually celebrated a day after Diwali. Every year, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month.

When will Govardhan Puja be observed? This year, Pratipada Tithi will start at 6:16 pm on November 1 and end on November 2 at 08:21 pm, according to Drik Panchan. This festival is usually celebrated a day after Diwali. But due to Udaya Tithi, this festival will be celebrated on November 2.

Govardhan Puja shubh muhurat: The Pratahkala Muhurat for the puja is from 6:14 AM to 8:33 AM on November 2, while the Sayankala Muhurat is set for 3:33 PM to 5:53 PM on the same day.

Significance: Govardhan Puja is an auspicious festival that upholds the powerful bond of faith, devotion, and protection between Gods and devotees. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Indra was displeased with the people’s unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna and unleashed extremely heavy rainfall to punish them. Lord Krishna had then lifted the Govardhan Hill to shield the villagers from the floods, defeating Indra's arrogance and teaching a lesson about responsibility and duty.

Here are Top 10 WhatsApp messages and wishes to share with your loved ones on Govardhan Puja:

1. May your family be blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity by the grace of Lord Shri Krishna on Govardhan Puja. Best wishes to you on Govardhan Puja.

2. Lord Krishna's love will protect you through difficulties in life. I hope he abundantly blesses you on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.

3. All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, and all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

4. May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.

5. Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope this Govardhan Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments. May Lord Krishna bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy.

6. Wishing you a lovely Govardhan Puja full of happiness and prosperity. Best wishes to everyone.

8. May Lord Krishna empower you with love and blessing. Happy Govardhan Puja everyone!

9. May the festival of Govardhan Puja spread positivity in your life, I wish for your well-being. Heartiest wishes to you and your family on Govardhan Puja.

10. On this Annakut day, may Lord Krishna bless you with abundant health and wealth. Happy Govardhan Puja!

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 05:55 PM IST
