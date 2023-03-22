Gudi Padwa, popularly known as Samvatsara Padvo, means the first day of new year in Maharashtra. In simple words, the Marathi New Year has got its name from two words - ‘gudi’, which means a flag or emblem of Hindu Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season. In Maharashtra, people celebrate Gudi padwa with much fervour and enthusiasm.

This year, the Marathi New Year is being celebrated on March 22, 2023, the day on which the nine-day Navratri festival begins.

Gudi Padwa 2023: History and significance

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa and introduced days, weeks, months and years. Some also consider it a day when King Shalivahana celebrated his victory and people hoisted the flag on his return to Paithan. Basically, Gudi is said to be a symbol of victory over evil.

Gudi is made by tying a piece of fresh cloth around a bamboo stick of about 5 feet long and Marathis place neem leaves along with sugar candy garland on it. The stick is then placed in silver or bronze pot.

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and decorate their homes with beautiful rangoli designs and Gudi. Marathis worship Gudi to mark their new year and later enjoy Puran Poli to Shrikhand with family and friends.

Happy Gudi Padwa: Send wishes to your loved ones

1) Praying that this New Year brings endless joy and new hopes into your life. Happy Gudi Padwa!

2) Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the New Year! I hope the new year has all the colours of happiness and laughter for you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

3) Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa amid fanfare and religious fervour. May the day bestow you and your family members with good luck, health and happy times.

4) May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa!

5) Let’s welcome the new year with the hope that it will bring new opportunities and growth for everyone. Happy Gudi Padwa!

6) All the festivals are the means of bringing your loved ones together and celebrate with joy and happiness. I wish you many many happy returns of the Gudi Padwa 2023.

7) New year means new beginnings and new journey. I wish you a happy and successful journey ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa 2023.

8) You should seek the blessings of Lord Brahma on the occasion of Gudi Padwa with an intention that everything will fall at its right place. Happy Gudi Padwa.