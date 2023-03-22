Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and wishes

Gudi Padwa, popularly known as Samvatsara Padvo, means the first day of new year in Maharashtra. In simple words, the Marathi New Year has got its name from two words - ‘gudi’, which means a flag or emblem of Hindu Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season. In Maharashtra, people celebrate Gudi padwa with much fervour and enthusiasm.

