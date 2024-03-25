Happy Holi 2024! Wishes, images, and gifs to share with your loved ones
Happy Holi 2024! Celebrate with colors, gulal, and festivities at dawn on March 25. Enjoy smearing colors on loved ones' faces and savor homemade specialties like gujiya, malpua, puranpoli, and thandai.
Happy Holi 2024! Holi will be celebrated at the break of dawn with colors, gulal, and other festivities today, March 25. People lovingly smear color on their friends and family members' faces on this day. Specialties like gujiya, malpua, puranpoli, and the cool thandai are made at home.