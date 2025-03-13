Happy Holi 2025: PM Narendra Modi extends Holi greetings; says festival will ‘deepen the colours of unity’

Happy Holi 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, extended his wishes for Holi, the festival of colours. This year, Holi would be celebrated on Friday, March 14.

“ I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen,” PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Holi 2025: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari extends greetings Earlier, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had also extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi.

Coming up with a unique touch to the popular Holi song, Manoj Tiwari sang, “koi khele Dilli, koi khele Jaipur... Mauritius mei Modi ji khele, (somebody plays in Jaipur, somebody plays in Delhi, while Modi ji plays in Mauritius)” referring to PM Narendra Modi's latest visit to the island country.

Manoj Tiwari also addressed tensions over Ramzan prayers and Holi celebrations falling on the same day, Friday, March 14. Mosques in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have planned to change timings of Friday prayers to adjust with Holi celebrations.

Holi 2025: Celebrations in Uttar Pradesh With just a few hours left for Holi to officially kick in, Uttar Pradesh is going all out. A sweets shop in the state's Gonda district has come up with the unique idea of selling ‘Golden Gujiya’ during Holi 2025.

Holi's fervour is not limited to only sweets. A jewellery shop in UP is selling silver pichkaris (water guns) and small buckets, prices of which can go up to ₹1 lakh.

Holi 2025 timings Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is usually celebrated with grand fervour in India. According to Drik Panchang, the timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13