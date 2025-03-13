Holi 2025: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi on Thursday urged revellers not to throw colour on any Muslim without consent while celebrating the festival of Holi.

The SP MLA made the remarks while commenting on mosques being covered with tarpaulin sheet ahead of the festival of colour, and added that there was no need to politicise festivals.

“The mosques are getting covered, so no colour can be thrown, which may lead to a dispute.”

While asking to celebrate Holi enthusiastically, Azmi urged people not to throw colour on any Muslim without consent, reported ANI, quoting Azmi.

He further added that Namaaz can be offered at home in the case of a compulsion, but added, “But, it is necessary to offer 'Jumme ki Namaaz' in the mosque.”

“ I would also request my Muslim brothers that if someone puts colour on you, then do not get into a fight because this is the month of forgiveness, of brotherhood,” the SP MLA said.

A few days ago, Azmi, who is also the Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra unit president, had courted a row by praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

A Mumbai court cautioned him to exercise restraint during interviews as any ‘irresponsible’ statement by a senior politician like him could spark riots.

Additional Sessions Judge V G Raghuwanshi schooled Azmi while granting him anticipatory bail in a case filed against him.

Meanwhile, with Holi and Jumma falling on the same day, Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq said that people should understand that this is not the first time that two festivals of different communities have coincided on the same day.