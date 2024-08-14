Happy Independence Day 2024 wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones on 15 August

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The day recalls the historical moment of gaining freedom in 1947 after hundreds of years of British rule. On this day, we remember our freedom fighters who gave their lives away, didn’t bow in front of British intimidation and languished in jails for years to break the shackles of British slavery.
On the 78th Independence Day, let’s celebrate this historical occasion with our friends, family and loved ones by sharing messages, quotes and wishes to express our patriotism and love for the country.
