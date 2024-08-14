Happy Independence Day 2024 wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones on 15 August
India celebrates its 78th Independence Day tomorrow. The day recalls the historical moment of gaining freedom in 1947 after 89 years of British rule. On this day, we remember our freedom fighters who gave their lives away and languished in jails for years to break the shackles of British slavery
Happy Independence Day 2024 wishes, quotes and messages to share on 15 August
India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The day recalls the historical moment of gaining freedom in 1947 after hundreds of years of British rule. On this day, we remember our freedom fighters who gave their lives away, didn’t bow in front of British intimidation and languished in jails for years to break the shackles of British slavery.
On the 78th Independence Day, let’s celebrate this historical occasion with our friends, family and loved ones by sharing messages, quotes and wishes to express our patriotism and love for the country.
Happy Independence Day 2024: Wishes to share on 15 August Wishing you a Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day! "Wishing you a day filled with pride and love for our country. Happy Independence Day!" Wishing you a joyous Independence Day! May our diverse cultures continue to thrive in unity Happy Independence Day! Let’s pledge to work towards a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation Vande Mataram! Bow to this country which gives us all the resources we need, so that we can live happily. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day. "May the flag of our nation always fly high and may our hearts always be filled with pride. Happy Independence Day!" Let's keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. I wish you a Happy Independence Day. Remember the freedom fighters who did their best for our freedom. Happy Independence Day! Happy 78th Independence Day! Let's honour the courage and sacrifices of our heroes. Jai Hind! This Independence Day Let us all pledge to always uphold the dignity of our nation. Vande Mataram! Let us all work together to make our country proud. Happy Independence Day. A country can only flourish if its citizens can value it. Make your country proud. Jai Hind! Let us collectively work towards making our country progress in all fields. Happy Independence Day. Happy Independence Day 2024: Quotes to share on 15 August Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai —Ramprasad Bismil Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it—Bal Gangadhar Tilak "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga—Subhash Chandra Bose It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived— Bhagat Singh. Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas— Bhagat Singh If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland— Chandra Shekhar Azad The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India—Lala Lajpat Rai At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom—Jawaharlal Nehru Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper — Swami Vivekananda. Happy Independence Day 2024: Messages to share on 15 August May the spirit of freedom guide us towards a brighter future. Happy Independence Day!" "On this special day, let’s honor the bravery and sacrifice of our freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!" Wishing you a joyous and proud Independence Day. May our nation continue to shine." "Let’s celebrate the spirit of freedom and the pride of our great nation. Happy Independence Day!"
