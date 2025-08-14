Delhi traffic alert! Police issue advisory for Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon today | Avoid THESE routes

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday regarding a walkathon event being held under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2025’ campaign, scheduled for August 14, 2025. The walkathon will take place from Kamla Market to Central Park, Connaught Circus, with an expected participation of around 5,000 students.

In a post on X, the Delhi traffic police shared the route of the walkathon, which will cover the following points:

The route of the walkathon is Hamdard Chowk, Round About Kamla Market, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, Sarvodya Kanya Vidhyalaya R.S. Flyover, Press Cut, Tagore Road Red Light, Mata Sundari College, DDU Marg, Minto Road Light ,and Enter Connaught Circus.

Diversion/Restriction There will be diversion/restriction on Hamdard Chowk, Round About Kamla Market, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, R.S. Flyover, Tagore Road Red Light, Mata Sundari College, DDU Marg, and Minto Road Light. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be permitted on these roads, it said, mentioning that the commuters are requested to avoid the following roads on 14.08.2025 from 9.30 AM to 12 PM on the day of the walkathon.

Parking There is no parking facility available at Mata Sundari Road.

There is no parking for general public.

General Vehicle No vehicles shall be allowed to be parked on Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU, JLN Marg and Minto Road (Both carriageways) on the day of the walkathon. Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the post said.

Chehlum procession: Traffic advisory in Delhi A few hours ago it released an advisory ahead of the Chehlum procession marking the 40th day following Moharram which the Shia Muslim community will observe.

“The main procession including Tazia, Alam, would start from Pahari Bhojla at 8.30 am and would proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (opposite side carriageway), Sansad Marg, Round about Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Round about Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Round about Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial,” according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Commuters heading to New Delhi railway station (NDLS) today, have been urged to leave prior due to a possible lag on routes. Connaught Place area should be avoided and those travelling to Ajmeri Gate should pass through Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg or through Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg considering the procession's movement.