The auspicious Hindu festival Janmashtami—also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami—commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Bhagwan Vishnu. It occurs on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, which falls on August 26 this year.
The festival is marked by various traditions, including fasting, devotional singing, and reenactments of Krishna's life and deeds. Devotees often stay up late on the night of Janmashtami as Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight. Special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and religious ceremonies are held at this time to mark his birth.
Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Puja Muhurat
According to Drikpanchang the puja muhurat in national capital Delhi: Krishna Janmashtami Monday, August 26, 2024. 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM, Aug 27 (Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins)
One of the key rituals during this festival is fasting, observed by many devotees for 24 hours, concluding with the midnight feast, or "bhog," offered to Lord Krishna. Here are some quotes, wishes and messages to celebrate this auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
- As a strong wind sweeps away a boat on the water, even one of the roaming world of the senses on which the mind focuses can carry away a man’s intellect—Bhagavad Gita
- When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place—Bhagavad Gita
- You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction—Bhagavad Gita
- One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men—Bhagavad Gita
- It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief—Bhagavad Gita
- Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently—Bhagavad Gita
- Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion—Bhagavad Gita
Happy Janmashtami 2024: Messages to share with your loved ones
- May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with health and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!
- May the divine light of Lord Krishna guide you always. Happy Janmashtami!
- May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Celebrate the festival with love and joy.
- May Lord Krishna steal your tensions and worries on Janmashtami, and give you love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami
- May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Janmashtami from all of us!
- May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you, and may every Janmashtami bring lots of happiness for you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
- Today is a special day as someone special was born,
To fight against inhumanity,
To save the trust in God,
Happy Krishna Janmashtami!