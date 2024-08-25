Happy Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami—also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami—commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Bhagwan Vishnu, falls on August 26 this year. Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family

The auspicious Hindu festival Janmashtami—also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami—commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Bhagwan Vishnu. It occurs on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, which falls on August 26 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival is marked by various traditions, including fasting, devotional singing, and reenactments of Krishna's life and deeds. Devotees often stay up late on the night of Janmashtami as Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight. Special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and religious ceremonies are held at this time to mark his birth.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 Puja Muhurat According to Drikpanchang the puja muhurat in national capital Delhi: Krishna Janmashtami Monday, August 26, 2024. 12:01 AM to 12:45 AM, Aug 27 (Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the key rituals during this festival is fasting, observed by many devotees for 24 hours, concluding with the midnight feast, or "bhog," offered to Lord Krishna. Here are some quotes, wishes and messages to celebrate this auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Wishes to share with your loved ones On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true, and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your

On the joyous occasion of Janmashtami, I am sending warm heartfelt wishes your way. May Nandgopal shower blessings on you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna fill your home with lots of happiness and remove all the worries from your life. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna's blessings always be upon you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."

May you find strength inLord Krishna's teachings and the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.

May the birth of Lord Krishna bring light to your life and destroy all the darkness. Happy Janmashtami!

Wishing you a day full of love and devotion as we celebrate the birth of our beloved Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna guide you on your path and help you succeed in every phase of life

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Jai Shri Krishna! Happy Janmashtami 2024:Quotes to share with your loved ones The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice—Bhagavad Gita

For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy —Bhagavad Gita

Happiness from the senses seems like nectar initially, but it is bitter as poison in the end—Bhagavad Gita

Set thy heart upon thy work, but never on its reward—Bhagavad Gita

He who is content with whatever comes, without attachment, not disappointed when he gets nothing, is wise—Bhagavad Gita

Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint, and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind—Bhagavad Gita

The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind—Bhagavad Gita

Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality—Bhagavad Gita {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a strong wind sweeps away a boat on the water, even one of the roaming world of the senses on which the mind focuses can carry away a man’s intellect—Bhagavad Gita

When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place — Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction—Bhagavad Gita

One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men—Bhagavad Gita

It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief—Bhagavad Gita

Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently—Bhagavad Gita

Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion—Bhagavad Gita Happy Janmashtami 2024: Messages to share with your loved ones May Lord Krishna bless you and your family with health and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

May the divine light of Lord Krishna guide you always. Happy Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Celebrate the festival with love and joy.

May Lord Krishna steal your tensions and worries on Janmashtami, and give you love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtami

May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radha’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Janmashtami from all of us!

May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on you, and may every Janmashtami bring lots of happiness for you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Today is a special day as someone special was born, To fight against inhumanity,

To save the trust in God,

Happy Krishna Janmashtami! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

May the spirit of Janmashtami bring love and laughter into your life. Wishing you and your family a very. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

We have nothing to fear as long asKanhais present in our hearts. To all, a happy Janmashtami!

Lord Krishna’s life is a great example of how to live with simplicity and devotion. May we follow His teachings always. Happy Janmashtami!

As we celebrate Krishna’s birth, may we all find strength in His wisdom and peace in His love. Happy Janmashtami!

On this Janmashtami, let us pray for strength and courage to follow the path of truth as shown by Lord Krishna.

This Janmashtami, let’s remember the teachings of Lord Krishna and apply them in our lives. Wishing you a joyful Janmashtami!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}