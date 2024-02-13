Happy Kiss Day 2024: Significance, wishes, messages and greetings
Kiss Day is associated with a simple but powerful intimate act which conveys endless emotions without saying a word. It is usually seen as a universal language which transcends beyond borders, cultures and age. Here are some wishes which may help to express your romantic feelings to special someone
Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13 February. It falls on the seventh day of Valentine's Week—a day after Hug Day and a day before Valentine's Day. The Valentine's Week celebrations start with Rose Day on 7 February followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. Kiss Day, as the name itself suggests, fills the ‘Week of Love’ with love, passion and affection.