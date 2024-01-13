Happy Lohri 2024! Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones
Lohri is a festival celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus in India, marking the start of the harvest season. This year, there is confusion about the date, either on 13 or 14 January.
Lohri is a popular festival celebrated largely among Sikhs and Hindus across India, especially in the North Indian states. The festival heralds the start of harvest season and the ripening of winter crops.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message