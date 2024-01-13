Happy Lohri 2024! Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated largely among Sikhs and Hindus across India, especially in the North Indian states. The festival heralds the start of harvest season and the ripening of winter crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, there has been confusion on the date of Lohri as to when the festival will be celebrated this year i.e. either on 13 or 14 January. The festival is celebrated one day before Makara Sankranti.

As per Drik Panchang, Lohri will be celebrated on Sunday i.e. on 14 January 2024 and Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January 2024.

Lohri 2024: Wishes, quotes, and messages 1) May the Lohri hearth burn all of the evils for your lifestyles and produce you happiness, love, and advantages. Happy Lohri!

2) May the festival of Lohri bathe you and your family with happiness and success. I recognise you want to lose weight however experience the sweetness of gur, gajak and rewri with none guilt.

3) Like the crackling flames, may your spirit bounce towards achievement and happiness. Happy Lohri!

4) Wishing you a Lohri packed with appropriate health, prosperity, and joy. May the chocolates be ample and the celebrations colourful!

5) Hope that this new harvest season lights up your life and brings a bright smile to your face. Wishing you and your dearest ones a very happy Lohri.

6) As the fire of Lohri burns bright, may it light up your life with love and positivity. Happy celebrations!

7) Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very happy Lohri.

8) From humble beginnings to fiery celebrations, Lohri reminds us that hope always ignites. May this year be your brightest yet, fueled by the warmth of loved ones. Happy Lohri!

9) On the occasion of this vibrant festival, I hope that you connect with your family, friends and relatives to have the most memorable and awesome celebrations on Lohri.

10) Wishing you a harvest of good times and a year filled with moments to cherish. Happy Lohri!

