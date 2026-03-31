PM Modi in Gujarat on Mahavir Jayanti today: ₹20,000 cr projects, Samprati Museum, semiconductor plant launch on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state, Gujarat, on Tuesday, 31 March. The prime minister will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad, and will also unveil development projects worth more than ₹20,000 crore.

In a post on X on Monday, PM Modi said he will take part in programmes covering areas such as culture, semiconductors, infrastructure, health, and rural development.

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"Tomorrow, 31st March, I will be in Gujarat to take part in programmes in Gandhinagar, Sanand and Vav-Tharad. These programmes cover culture, semiconductors, infrastructure, health, rural development and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth At around 10 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar. Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain tradition known for his commitment to non-violence and propagation of Jainism, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum features seven distinct wings, each dedicated to unique aspects of India's civilizational traditions.

The museum preserves and displays centuries-old rare relics, Jain artefacts, and traditional heritage collections. These include intricately crafted stone and metal idols, large Tirth Patta and Yantra Patta, miniature paintings, silver chariots, coins, and ancient manuscripts, all exhibited across seven grand galleries.

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Kaynes Semicon Plant at GIDC At 12:45 PM, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC, Ahmedabad. This will mark the commencement of commercial production at the facility.

Commercial production will begin with the manufacture of advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), which are critical components for automotive and industrial applications that require compact, efficient, and reliable power-switching systems.

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It will be the second semiconductor facility, after Micron Technology, to commence commercial production among the approved projects under the programme, news agency ANI said.

Multiple development projects The Prime Minister will then travel to Vav-Tharad and lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the Nation multiple development projects worth more than ₹20,000 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway costing over ₹5,100 crore.

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The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the 4-lane Idar-Badoli bypass section with paved shoulders. He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section (Package-II) of NH-754K to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.

Rail Projects In the rail sector, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (28 km), part of the Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project (111.20 km), and the quadrupling of the Gandhidham-Adipur section (10.69 km).

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma gauge conversion project (54.83 km), which will improve rail connectivity and passenger movement in the region. He will also flag off the Khedbrahma-Himmatnagar-Asarwa train service.

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The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation two major water pipeline projects worth around ₹1,780 crore, including the Kasara-Dantiwada Pipeline in Banaskantha and the Dindrol-Mukteshwar Pipeline across Patan and Banaskantha, a government release said.

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