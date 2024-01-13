Happy Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones during this harvest festival
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated in January, marking an end to a bitter cold spell and the sun's transit to Capricorn.
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival that is widely celebrated across India and falls in the month of January. This festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and the sun's transit to the Capricorn.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message