Happy Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Eid Mubarak WhatApp wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

Happy Milad-un-Nabi 2024 wishes: The Islamic festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. It is important to note that Prophet, the founder of Islam and the proclaimer of the Quran, died on the same day.