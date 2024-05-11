Happy Mother's Day 2024: History, wishes and quotes for the extraordinary women in our lives
Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to express gratitude and appreciation to the extraordinary women in our lives for their unconditional love and sacrifices made for us. The day is also marked to show love, admiration, and thankfulness for the unwavering love of mothers for their children and also for their selfless contributions to their children's success.