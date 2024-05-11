Active Stocks
Happy Mother's Day 2024: History, wishes and quotes for the extraordinary women in our lives
Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to express gratitude and appreciation to the extraordinary women in our lives for their unconditional love and sacrifices made for us.

Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to express gratitude and appreciation to the extraordinary women in our lives for their unconditional love and sacrifices made for us. The day is also marked to show love, admiration, and thankfulness for the unwavering love of mothers for their children and also for their selfless contributions to their children's success.

The origin of the Mother's Day celebration can be traced back to the early 20th century. According to the BBC, the day is an eternal tribute to Anna Jarvis' mother—Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist—after her death in 1905. Jarvis bought 500 white carnations for a memorial service she organised on the second death anniversary of her mother in her hometown. Later, Jarvis campaigned to make Mother's Day an official holiday in the US.

 

 

Published: 11 May 2024, 09:15 PM IST
