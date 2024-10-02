Happy Navratri 2024 Day 1: Maa Shailaputri WhatsApp wishes, messages and greetings to share with your friends & family

India is a country of festivals, andNavratri is one among the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India dedicated to Goddess Durga—an incarnation of Adi Shakti—and her nine avatars (Navadurga): Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Sidhidatri.
Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and devotion. Shardiya Navratri is observed in the month of October. This year the Shardiya Navratri will commence on October 3, 2024, and culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 12, 2024. As Day-1 of Navratri is here (Thursday, October 3) and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains and the epitome of nature’s beauty.
Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour, which holds deep meaning. Day 1, dedicated to Maa Shailputri, is represented by Yellow, which symbolizes happiness and optimism.
