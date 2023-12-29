Happy New Year 2024: Section 144, other restrictions imposed in THESE cities. Check list here
Several cities in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow, have imposed restrictions, including section 144, for safe New Year celebrations.
