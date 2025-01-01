Happy New Year 2025: Before it gets late, mark the first day of the year with memorable greetings to you near and dear ones. Everyone around the globe is celebrating the occasion with fervour and enthusiasm. With few hours to go before the day ends, send these top 25 wishes, quotes, images, gifs and messages to your family and friends to bring a smile on their faces.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.