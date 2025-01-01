Happy New Year 2025: Celebrate New Year 2025 with heartfelt greetings for loved ones. With hours left in the day, share top 25 wishes, quotes, and images to bring smiles to family and friends.
Happy New Year 2025: Before it gets late, mark the first day of the year with memorable greetings to you near and dear ones. Everyone around the globe is celebrating the occasion with fervour and enthusiasm. With few hours to go before the day ends, send these top 25 wishes, quotes, images, gifs and messages to your family and friends to bring a smile on their faces.
Greetings and messages
Let’s celebrate the start of 2025 with hope in our hearts and dreams in our minds.
A new year is a blank slate—may you write a masterpiece in 2025!
Sending you good vibes and big opportunities for an amazing New Year.
Happy New Year! May your 2025 be as inspiring as the dreams you chase.
Wishing you a year of endless learning, loving, and living. Happy 2025!
May every decision you make in 2025 lead to growth and fulfillment.
May 2025 be a year where love surrounds and kindness abounds.
Images
Quotes
Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.' Alfred Lord Tennyson
And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been. Rainer Maria Rilke
Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man. Benjamin Franklin
Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us. Hal Borland
The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals. Melody Beattie
Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year. Ralph Waldo Emerson
Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. Oprah Winfrey
Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress. Charles Kettering
Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties. Helen Keller
Celebrate what you want to see more of. Tom Peters
I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're doing something. Neil Gaiman
Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed. Cavett Robert
Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Believe in yourself. And believe that there is a loving Source - a Sower of Dreams - just waiting to be asked to help you make your dreams come true. Sarah Ban Breathnach
Resolution One: I will live for God. Resolution Two: If no one else does, I still will. Jonathan Edwards