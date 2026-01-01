Happy New Year 2026: Fireworks, fests & more – India rings in new year with enthusiasm and hope | In Pics

Indians rang in the New Year 2026 with unmatched enthusiasm, midnight parties and prayers on January 1, as the skies lit up with fireworks and streets buzzed with celebrations.

From Delhi to Bengaluru and Shimla, the arrival of the New Year was marked with joy and music.

View full Image People enjoy themselves at Connaught Place on the eve of the New Year ( ANI )

Crowds gathered at key locations in New Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, to welcome the new year 2026.

Delhiites danced their way into the new year.

View full Image Revellers pose for photographs at an illuminated sea promenade during New Year's Eve in Mumbai ( AFP )

In Mumbai, people gathered at different venues to usher in the New Year 2026.

View full Image People celebrate new years party on 31 December night at Carter Rod, Bandra in Mumbai ( Hindustan Times )

In Bandra, Mumbai, a huge crowd partied their way into the New Year with fireworks, music, and late-night festivities.

View full Image Revellers cheer as they gather to celebrate the New Year's Day along Brigade Road in Bengaluru ( AFP )

Authorities maintained security and traffic arrangements across Silicon Valley, India, as crowds thronged the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate the New Year.

Fireworks once again lit up the Bengaluru skyline as residents marked the start of 2026.

View full Image People walk along Heritage Street near the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on New Year's Eve in Amritsar ( PTI )

In Amritsar, the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple was packed with people.

View full Image The illuminated Golden Temple on New Year's Eve in Amritsar ( PTI )

Devotees thronged Shri Harmandir Sahib to offer prayers and seek blessings as the clock struck midnight, ushering in the New Year.

View full Image Tourists and locals gather at the Ridge during celebration on New Year's eve, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh ( PTI )

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, marked the new year 2026 with a Winter Carnival. The Ridge was packed with tourists and locals who gathered to enjoy live music and dance show.

View full Image People dance during celebrations on New Year's eve in Shimla ( PTI )

In other hilly states in Himachal Pradesh, people welcomed the New Year 2026 in Dharamshala, with chilly weather doing little to dampen festive spirits.

Other cities which marked the New Year 2026 in style In Goa, dazzling fireworks illuminated the night sky as locals and tourists gathered at popular party hubs to usher in the New Year. The coastal state witnessed vibrant celebrations with hotels and shacks hosting special events like every year.

Central India, Hyderabad and other key locations also witnessed grand celebrations as people welcomed the New Year with fireworks and danced to Bollywood music at special events.

Across India, people welcomed the New Year 2026 with optimism and cheer as police teams in each state worked to maintain law and order.