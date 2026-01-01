New Year 2026: PM Modi extends wishes – ‘Praying for peace and happiness in our society’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended new year greetings to everyone and prayed for peace and happiness in the society.

"Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do," the prime minister said in a post on X.

India, like the rest of the world, rang in the New Year 2026 with enthusiasm, midnight parties and prayers on January 1, as the skies lit up with fireworks and streets buzzed with celebrations.

From Delhi to Bengaluru and Shimla, the arrival of the New Year was marked with joy and music. Crowds gathered at key locations in New Delhi, including Connaught Place and India Gate, to welcome the new year 2026.

"Praying for peace and happiness in our society," the prime minister said.

In Delhi and Mumbai, people gathered at different venues to usher in the New Year 2026. People in both the cities were seen dancing their way into the new year.

With hope and confidence: PM Modi Earlier on new year eve, Prime Minister Modi wrote a note on networking site LinkedIn saying 2025 would be remembered as a year for India when it focused on "reforms as a continuous national mission, building on the ground covered over the past 11 years.” He said India has “emerged as the centre of global attention,” driven by “the innovative zeal of our people.”

The prime minister added that the world now sees India “with hope and confidence,” and appreciates “the manner in which the pace of progress has been accelerated with next-generation reforms, which are cross-sectoral and amplify the nation’s growth potential.”

He highlighted that reforms in 2025 focused on “modernising institutions, simplifying governance, and strengthening the foundations for long-term, inclusive growth.” They were aimed at enabling “citizens to live with dignity, entrepreneurs to innovate with confidence and institutions to function with clarity and trust.”

Citing examples, PM Modi mentioned GST reforms, noting “a clean two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent has been implemented” and that “the burden has been eased on households, MSMEs, farmers and labour-intensive sectors.” He added that the reform aimed “to ensure dispute reduction and better compliance” and has “boosted consumer sentiment and demand,” with sales growth seen during the festive season.