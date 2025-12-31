Live Updates

Happy New Year 2026 wishes LIVE: Fireworks light up Auckland night skies as New Zealand rings in new year

Updated31 Dec 2025, 04:42:55 PM IST
Happy New Year 2026 LIVE: Every year, 1 January – marks the start of a new year, but the excitement never feels routine. As 2025 draws to a close, people around the world are looking forward to welcome 2026 with joy, hope and high spirits. From meeting loved ones and exchanging gifts to cooking festive meals, attending parties, counting down to midnight — the celebrations take many forms.

For many, the New Year also signals a fresh start, with resolutions to grow stronger, happier and more fulfilled in the year ahead. Join us for the celebrations as 2025 draws the curtains

Follow updates here:
31 Dec 2025, 04:41:33 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026 LIVE: New Zealand celebrates new year - Watch

Fireworks light up Auckland night skies as New Zealand rings in the new year. Here's a glimpse

31 Dec 2025, 04:20:41 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026 LIVE: WhatsApp rolls out festive features to celebrate New Year in style

WhatsApp has rolled out four new festive features for the New Year including animated stickers, video calling effects and more. The company also shared some tips for planning a party in group chats. Read here

31 Dec 2025, 04:08:08 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026 LIVE: Pahalgam experiences fresh snowfall ahead of New Year - Watch

31 Dec 2025, 04:08:08 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026 LIVE: Hong Kong to ring in the New Year without fireworks

Fireworks are key part of Hong Kong's New Year celebrations - but not this year. The region will ring in 2026 without spectacular and colorful explosions in the sky over its iconic Victoria Harbor after a massive fire in November that killed at least 161 people, as per reports.

31 Dec 2025, 04:08:08 PM IST

Happy New Year 2026 LIVE:Jaisalmer sees surge of tourists for New Year Celebrations

