Happy New Year 2026 wishes LIVE: Fireworks light up Auckland night skies as New Zealand rings in new year

Happy New Year 2026 LIVE: Every year, 1 January – marks the start of a new year, but the excitement never feels routine. As 2025 draws to a close, people around the world are looking forward to welcome 2026 with joy, hope and high spirits. From meeting loved ones and exchanging gifts to cooking festive meals, attending parties, counting down to midnight — the celebrations take many forms.

For many, the New Year also signals a fresh start, with resolutions to grow stronger, happier and more fulfilled in the year ahead. Join us for the celebrations as 2025 draws the curtains

Stay tuned to Livemint for the latest updates