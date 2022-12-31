New Year 2023: The countdown is on and it's almost time to bid goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023. Across India, people would be in the mood to celebrate an party with their loved ones, and so does Bengaluruites. However, it must be noted that the police in Karnataka 's capital has urged people to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort around them. Moreover, the city police has directed all restaurants, pubs, and bars that the New year celebration should get over by 1 am. To avoid problems with law and order, Bengaluru Police would be closely watching the city's New Year celebrations.

Here is the list of dazzling New Year parties for people staying in Bengaluru:

Smoke House Deli is coming up with "Deli New Year Soiree" from 7 pm to 1 am on 31 December. Tickets: The restaurant is offering three packages--Kiddie package ( ₹900), single adult ( ₹1,750),a nd Adult package ( ₹2,750).

At Koramangala, Social is organising #Resurgence2023 today from 8 pm to 12:30 am.

At The Black Pearl, say goodbye to 2022 with DJ Arpitaa. Party animals may try Pirates Night NYE 2023 at this Kormangala restaurant from 8 pm to 1 am.

Bengaluru's Boho restaurant is organising the BLING 2023 event tonight with DJ, LED dhol, live performances, and more.

DJ parties in Bengaluru:

Start your New Year at Ironhill Bengaluru from 8 pm onwards where you will find Lagori band and visual dj johnson Patrick. The entry fee is ₹999.

BLR Brewing is also hosting a New Year bash tonight, located at Vajarahalli Village, Bengaluru. The brewpub will offer fun activities like face painting, photo booth, and live dhols.

At the Bier Library, groove to the music of DJ Done. Here, the event will start at 7 pm tonight.

The Boozy Griffin will be organizing Gold & Glitter New Year party with DJ Sada.

Enjoy a fun-filled New Year evening with DJ Ivan at Gawky Goose, near the old airport road in Bengaluru from 9 pm onwards on Saturday.

Enjoy a buffet, dance, and fireworks with DJ turtles and DJ Salman at 21st Amendment Gastrobar on 31st December.

Ring the New Year with amazing food, drinks, and music at K-OS TheGameBar. DJ Alan and Kevin would be performing at this Bengaluru restaurant located in Koramangala.

The Black Pearl is organising Caribbean Night from 7 pm today. Get ready to enjoy Belly dancing, LED act, DJ, and more.