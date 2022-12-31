Happy New Year: List of places in Bengaluru to celebrate New Year 2023

New Year 2023: The countdown is on and it's almost time to bid goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023. Across India, people would be in the mood to celebrate an party with their loved ones, and so does Bengaluruites. However, it must be noted that the police in Karnataka's capital has urged people to follow the decibel rules and not create discomfort around them. Moreover, the city police has directed all restaurants, pubs, and bars that the New year celebration should get over by 1 am. To avoid problems with law and order, Bengaluru Police would be closely watching the city's New Year celebrations.

