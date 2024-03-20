Happy Nowruz 2024: History, quotes, wishes, messages and greetings
Happy Nowruz 2024: The Persian word ‘Nowruz’ is a combination of two words, where ‘now’ means new and ‘ruz’ means day; hence Nowruz means “new day." Nowruz—the Persian New Year—is a 3,000-year-old spring festival celebrated widely by millions of people around the globe. The roots of this ancient festival lie in Zoroastrianism. Nowruz marks the beginning of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar and falls typically between March 19 and 21.