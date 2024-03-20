Happy Nowruz 2024: History, quotes, wishes, messages and greetings

Nowruz—the Persian New Year—is a 3,000-year-old spring festival celebrated widely by millions of people around the globe. The roots of this ancient festival lie in Zoroastrianism

Happy Nowruz 2024: The Persian word ‘Nowruz’ is a combination of two words, where ‘now’ means new and ‘ruz’ means day; hence Nowruz means “new day." Nowruz—the Persian New Year—is a 3,000-year-old spring festival celebrated widely by millions of people around the globe. The roots of this ancient festival lie in Zoroastrianism. Nowruz marks the beginning of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar and falls typically between March 19 and 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festival is generally observed in countries along the ancient Silk Roads, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with a lot of festivities.

Nowruz 2024: Date and Timings This year, the Nowruz festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, i.e., March 20, 2024. However, the United Nations has recognised March 21 as the International Day of Nowruz, emphasising its global observance and cultural significance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you are planning to surprise your loved one and make this Nowruz festival a memorable celebration, here are some curated quotes, wishes, messages and greetings that may help to express your feelings to your friends and family.

Nowruz 2024: Wishes May this new year bring lots of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Navroz to you!

Wishing you and your family a joyful Nowruz! May the upcoming year bring you happiness, health, prosperity, and good luck.

Happy Nowruz to you and your family. May this new year bring a lot of hope, fortune and success in your life.

Sending warm wishes for a happy Nowruz to you and your loved ones. May the year ahead bring joy and prosperity in abundance.

Happy Nowruz! May this occasion mark the beginning of new opportunities and the fulfilment of your aspirations. Happy Navroz 2024: Greetings Nowruz Mubarak. Praying that God grants you and your family all the joy and happiness in the world this year.

Navroz Mubarak! May the Navroz magic fill your life with joy, prosperity, and positivity for the upcoming year. I hope your Navroz is filled with success and happiness.

Let the festivities begin! Happy Nowruz to everyone celebrating it! May this Parsi New Year bring boundless happiness and joy to your life. Let’s celebrate the ancient festival of Nowruz with food and festivities. There’s no bigger joy than knowing that we can always start afresh.

A new year brings the hope of starting something new and turning it over to the next chapter of our lives. May life guide us to our dreams. Happy Nowruz 2024: Quotes “Each age has deemed the new-born year; the fittest time for festal cheer."-- Sir Walter Scott {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, And next year’s words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning." --T.S. Eliot

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man." --Benjamin Franklin

“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity, and its first chapter is New Year’s Day."--Edith Lovejoy Pierce {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

