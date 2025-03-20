‘Navroz Mubarak’: PM Narendra Modi extends wishes on Persian festival, prays for happiness, health and prosperity

Happy Nowruz 2025: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his wishes for Persian festival Navroz.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wished a Happy Nowruz to the nation on the day.

“Navroz Mubarak! May this special day bring abundance of happiness, prosperity and good health to all. May the coming year be marked by success and progress, and may the bonds of harmony be strengthened,” he wrote in his post.

“Wishing a joyful and fulfilling year ahead,” the prime minister added.

Navroz, also known as Nowruz, is an ancient Persian festival marking the spring equinox and the Zoroastrian New Year. In India, the Persian community celebrates it.

Rahul Gandhi wishes Happy Nowruz Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition at Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation, wishing people a Happy Nowruz.

“Navroz Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring joy, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones,” he wrote on X.

The Congress leader also added an image to his post.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi's Happy Nowruz wish:

Happy Nowruz 2025: Date Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is celebrated every year between March 19 and March 21.

Nowruz 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

BJP President and Health Minister JP Nadda also conveyed his wishes on Nowruz 2025.

“On this auspicious occasion of Navroz, I extend my warmest New Year greetings to the Parsi community across the globe. May this New Year bring peace, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Wishing you a joyful and blessed year ahead. Navroz Mubarak,” he wrote on X.

What is Nowruz? Navroz or Nowruz is the Persian festival marking its new year. The festival has been observed by Persians and Iranians for centuries now, and it marks the first day of the new year of the Iranian calender.

Nowruz is celebrated across Asia for thousands of years, including in countries like Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.