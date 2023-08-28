Happy Onam 2023! Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated the State Tourism's Onam cultural festival Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram district. The 10-day-long festival commenced on August 20 and will conclude on August 31 this year.

"Onam is a distinctive festival that honors and promotes the values of inclusivity and togetherness and befittingly the central theme of the event this year is Onam, the symphony of harmony, said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

View Full Image Secercetariat illuminated during Onam celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A.N Shamseer also inaugurated the 'Ponnonam 2023' Onam celebrations at the district town square in Kerala's Kannur, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

View Full Image Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets artists during the Onam celebrations at the State Legislative Assembly complex, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The 'Ponnonam 2023' was organized by the Kannur District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) on Sunday in the Kannur district. The event included performances such as a flash mob, aksharslokam, folk songs, group dances, mega thiruvathira, and mohiniyattam.

The speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly illuminated the evening in Kannur with his speech and emphasized that festivals like Onam should serve as a unifying force against communalism.

View Full Image Artists work on statues ahead of the festival of Onam in Kochi. (PTI)

The 10-day-long Onam festivities, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are celebrated with much pomp across Kerala as people pays homage to legendary King Mahabali's homecoming, entwined with a tapestry of stories and myths.

The sequence begins with Atham, followed by Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam, culminating on the 10th day, known as Thiruvonam holds much significance. Thiruvonam, the last day, is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the Onam celebrations, and families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast.

View Full Image A man dressed as King Mahabali amd others during the Onam celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar. Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year called the Kolla Varsham. The harvest festival marks the return of demon King Mahabali/Maveli to his beloved state Kerala.

The legends say that, King Mahabali defeated the Gods and ruled all three worlds. He was a generous and wise leader, but the Gods started feeling insecure due to his popularity. They approached Lord Vishnu and requested him to help them. Therefore, Vishnu took his fifth avatar -- the Brahmin dwarf Vamana.

To welcome Mahabali, people start constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.