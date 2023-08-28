Happy Onam 2023! Kerala celebrates 10-day long festival with a message of ‘unity against communalism’ | See pics here1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST
'Ponnonam 2023' was celebrated in Kannur with various performances. Onam cultural festival was inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram. Onam celebrates inclusivity and marks the return of King Mahabali to Kerala.
Happy Onam 2023! Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday inaugurated the State Tourism's Onam cultural festival Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram district. The 10-day-long festival commenced on August 20 and will conclude on August 31 this year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message