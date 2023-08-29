Happy Onam 2023! Politicians across the country on Tuesday greeted people on Onam, a 10-day-long festival that is observed in the month of Chingam which occurs in August or September. The festival started on Atham on 20 August and will last until Thiruvonam on 31 August.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy, and immense prosperity."

“Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala," the Prime Minister said.

“Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion, we express our gratitude to Mother Nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all," Rashtrapati Bhavan said on X (formerly Twitter).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended Onam's wishes and said that the festivals should inspire everybody to strengthen human unity beyond caste and religious divisions.

“Onam is a celebration of prosperity, brotherhood and equality. Onam should inspire us to strengthen human unity beyond caste and religious divisions. Celebrations should be a gathering of minds that are not contaminated by divisive thoughts. Happy Onam with love to all," the chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday greeted the Malayalam-speaking people on the occasion of Onam.

Extending his greetings on the eve of the grand official festival of Kerala, Ravi said "on the auspicious occasion of #Onam, my warmest greetings and best wishes to all our countrymen and women. May the Mahabali bless us with peace, prosperity, and good health, and we live like a happy Kutumbam."

"The Dravidian culture cannot be separated. A section of people is attempting to snatch this identity by depicting the Onam festival as Vamana Jayanti. The people of Kerala will ignore such attempts," Stalin said in a statement.

The 10-day-long Onam festivities, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are celebrated with much pomp across Kerala as people pay homage to legendary King Mahabali's homecoming, entwined with a tapestry of stories and myths.

The sequence begins with Atham, followed by Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, and Uthradam, culminating on the 10th day, known as Thiruvonam holds much significance. Thiruvonam, the last day, is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the Onam celebrations, and families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast.