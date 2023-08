The Onam festival is observed In the month of Chingam, which occurs in August or September.

This year, the festival started on Atham on 20 August and will last until Thiruvonam on 29 August.

The Onam is celebrated to honour the Vamana, Lord Vishnu's avatar, and the return of King Mahabali.

It is said that on the day of Thiruvonam, the King Mahabali, son of Veerochana and grandson of Prahlad, comes to Kerala from the underworld to visit his people. This day is regarded as the most significant day of the Onam.

The festival also marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year -- Kolla Varsham.

Here are some tips to wish Happy Onam 2023 to friends and family –