Happy Onam 2023: Wishes and messages

The Onam festival is observed In the month of Chingam, which occurs in August or September.

This year, the festival started on Atham on 20 August and will last until Thiruvonam on 29 August.

The Onam is celebrated to honour the Vamana, Lord Vishnu's avatar, and the return of King Mahabali.

It is said that on the day of Thiruvonam, the King Mahabali, son of Veerochana and grandson of Prahlad, comes to Kerala from the underworld to visit his people. This day is regarded as the most significant day of the Onam.

The festival also marks the start of the Malayalam calendar year -- Kolla Varsham.

Here are some tips to wish Happy Onam 2023 to friends and family –

On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2023, may the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your life.

Wishinh Happy Onam to you and family, may King Mahabali bless you with happiness, prosperity and good health.

May all your dreams and wishes come true this Onam. Happy Onam 2023

Happy Onam wishes to you and family. May Lord Vamana and King Mahabali bless you with happiness and prosperity and fulfill all your dreams.

Wishing a joyful and blessed Onam.

May this Onam marks the start of wonderful opportunities and adventures with happiness and good health in your life.

May this Onam your life becomes colourful, joyful and wonderful. Have a joyous Onam!

Sending my heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Onam. May the colors and joy of Onam brighten every corner of your life.

Wishing everyone Happy Onam. Celebrate the beautiful Onam with love, peace, laughter, and positivity

Let’s celebrate the Onam with respect to everyone, with prayers to Lord Vamana to bring peace, love and prosperity in everyone’s life.