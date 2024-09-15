Happy Onam 2024: PM Modi extends wishes to everyone: ‘Celebrate the glorious culture of Kerala’

Happy Onam 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes of Onam festival on social media

15 Sep 2024, 10:11 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Eulogising Kerala's rich culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, extended wishes for the Onam festival. In a social media post, PM Modi wished everyone a “joyous Onam” and aspired for “peace, prosperity, and wellness”.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Onam. May there be peace, prosperity and wellness all over," Modi said on X. PM Modi also said that the ten-day-long festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and the Malayali community all over the world.

"This festival celebrates the glorious culture of Kerala and is marked enthusiastically by the Malayali community all over the world," the prime minister said.

On the eve of Onam, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens and encouraged everyone to promote social harmony. This festival of joy and enthusiasm is celebrated to mark the harvesting of crops, she said.

"It is also an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Kerala. On this occasion, we also express our deep gratitude to the farmers who work tirelessly to feed our nation. This festival of prosperity also encourages us to promote social harmony," Murmu said in her message on the eve of Onam.

"May the peace and unity of the country continue to be strengthened and we work together for making India a developed nation," she said.

Onam celebrations in India

Onam is a 10-day-long festival celebrated with huge fervour in India, especially in Kerala. The festival concludes with Thiruvonam, which is on September 15 this year.

The festival commemorates the Vamana avatar of lord Vishnu and also the subsequent homecoming of the legendary Emperor Mahabali. The festival also signifies the beginning of the harvest season and the end of monsoon.

The festival is celebrated every year on the month of Chingam, in accordance with the Malayalam calendar. The month coincides with August-September of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Onam has been celebrated from September 6 to 15.

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 10:11 AM IST
