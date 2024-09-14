Happy Onam 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, GIFs and images to share with friends and loved ones

India is the land of grand festivals. Onam is one of these festivals celebrated mostly by the people of Kerala. This grand harvest festival commemorates the legendary King Mahabali’s homecomingwith great enthusiasm.
According to the Hindu legends, after Indra is defeated by King Mahabali, the devas ultimately seek refuge in Vishnu, who agrees to restore Indra to power. To do so, Vishnu incarnates as a dwarf priest called Vamana and requests only three feet (steps) of land to build a fire-altar. Mahabali agrees. Vamana grows in size, and in three strides, encompasses all of the universe and beyond. The three worlds are restored to Indra, and Mahabali and the asuras are banished to the netherworld. However, witnessing Mahabali's love for his subjects, Vamana grants the king's sole wish to visit his kingdom once every year.
Onam is celebrated on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, under Shravana Nakshatra. This year, the grand harvest festival falls on Sunday, September 15. Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year – Kolla Varsham.
The event is filled with activities such as Pookalam (floral rangoli), the grand Onam Sadhya feast, and cultural dances.
Here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings and images to share with your friends and family to celebrate this vibrant harvest festival.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess