According to the Hindu legends, after Indra is defeated by King Mahabali, the devas ultimately seek refuge in Vishnu, who agrees to restore Indra to power. To do so, Vishnu incarnates as a dwarf priest called Vamana and requests only three feet (steps) of land to build a fire-altar. Mahabali agrees. Vamana grows in size, and in three strides, encompasses all of the universe and beyond. The three worlds are restored to Indra, and Mahabali and the asuras are banished to the netherworld. However, witnessing Mahabali's love for his subjects, Vamana grants the king's sole wish to visit his kingdom once every year.