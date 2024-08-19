Happy Raksha Bandhan: From PM Modi to BSF jawans to students — Here’s how India celebrated

Here's a quick glimpse of how India celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year:

Livemint
Updated19 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organizations at Prime Minister residence , in New Delhi on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organizations at Prime Minister residence , in New Delhi on Monday.( )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a few students tying 'rakhis' on his wrist to mark the day at his residence, 7, LKM in Delhi. Several other political leaders celebrated the day in unique ways. Here's a quick glimpse of how India celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year:

1. Students tie 'Rakhi' to PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan

2. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrated Raksha Bandhan with families of people who died of COVID-19. Birla was in his constituency Kota and met women who had lost her family members, including brothers, of their families to COVID.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan: Vinesh Phogat cracks joke on brother’s gift, says this
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

3. Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Naveen Niwas with school students.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

4. Piyush Goyal celebrated with Pakistan Hindu women refugees. Acording to news agency, women, with citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, tied rakhi to Goyal.

Women with CAA citizenship ties rakhi to Union Minister Piyush Goyal as he celebrates Rakshabandhan, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

5. People from the transgender community tied 'Rakhi' to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Transgender activist and Member of ATHB (Association of Transgender/Hijra in Bengal) Ranjita Sinha said, “...We thank the Governor of West Bengal for inviting us on the festival of Raksha Bandhan...He assured us that the transgender community will also be provided security.”

Also Read | Blinkit sees highest sale on Raksha Bandhan eve, CEO Albinder Dhindsa says...
Medical students tie 'rakhi' to the wrist of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

6. President Droupadi Murmu met students of government schools from different states at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jayant Chaudhary were also present.

President Droupadi Murmu

7. Border Security Force (BSF) jawans posted at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, celebrated the festival with women and children on Monday. On this occasion, women and children tied Rakhis and offered sweets to the personnel.

Attari: Women tie 'rakhi on wrists of a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah Border post, about 35km from Amritsar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_19_2024_000090B)

8. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to social media to wish the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. He also shared a warm photo of himself with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Brothers and sisters are partners in struggle and companions in creating memories, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on 'Raksha Bandhan' on Monday as she posted on 'X' a collage of pictures with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares post

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaHappy Raksha Bandhan: From PM Modi to BSF jawans to students — Here’s how India celebrated

