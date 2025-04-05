Happy Ram Navami 2025: Top 30+ wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, date, tithi and muhurat to celebrate Lord Rama

Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navratri, the auspicious nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga which commenced on March 30, is coming to a close. The festival symbolic of victory of good over evil is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across Indian. Preparations and in full swing for the most revered days - Ashtami and Ram Navami - these fall on April 5 and 6 respectively.

During this time, devotees perform prayers and rituals and seek blessings of Goddess Durga. The ninth day marks the start of the Hindu New Year. Chaitra Navratri culminates with Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birth anniversary, on the final day.

Navami 2025 date and kanya pujan muhurat Ram Navami, which is celebrated on the Mahanavami of Chaitra Navratri, will be celebrated on April 6 although the auspicious tithi Navami Tithi begins on April 5. As per Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and concludes on April 6 at 7:22 pm.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am

Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm

Significance of Chaitra Navratri Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu - known for his virtuous nature and good conduct, is celebrated on Ram Navami. Sacred Hindu texts, both Ramayana and Mahabharata mention the story of the birth of Lord Rama. As per legend, King Dasaratha performed Putra Kamesti Yagna to have children following which Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama on this day. Celebrations of Ram Navami coincide with the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri. On Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped.

It is believed that Goddess Durga descends during Chaitra Navratri to bless her devotees. Worshippers offers prayers and seek help in their endeavours to overcome obstacles and attain spiritual growth. Nine manifestations of Durga, called Navadurga, are worshipped during these days.

As we prepare to celebrate Ram Navami festival, let's not forget to wish our loved ones on the auspicious day with special day with greetings, messages and quotes.

Happy Ram Navami 2025 wishes Happy Ram Navami to you and your family. May Lord Rama bestow good fortune and prosperity in your lives. No matter how difficult the journey of life gets, may you never lose your faith in the power of worshipping Lord Rama and letting him guide you to light. Lord Rama always guides us to the right path of fortune and success. We just need to have trust in him and keep praying to him. Happy Ram Navami to you and yours, from me and mine. Have a great day. Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is known for his virtues and good conduct. May we learn to imbibe the morals of the Lord in our behaviour and decisions in life. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami. This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

May this auspicious day brighten your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Ram Navami!

Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami 2025 wishes messages May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram are with you and your family. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family. With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami. Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami. Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, Aise maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye. I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Happy Ram Navami. This Ram Navami, may all your dreams come true and you succeed in all your endeavours. Have a blessed Ram Navami. Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be full of happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami. Happy Ram Navami 2025 quotes "The Ramayana has never been a tale of Ram's life. It is a tale of how Ram lived for others. By retelling his tale, storytellers hope to inspire themselves and others to live as Ram did." - Devdutt Pattanaik "Ravan's ten heads stand for your different desires which compel you to divide your energies into different channels to fulfil those desires and run after illusions. Lord Ram stands for the clear meditating mind that strikes at the root of desire to destroy all illusions." - Nitya Prakash "Don't kill but conquer, the Ravana in you." - Vikrmn "Journey from knowing to becoming is the journey of transformation from Ravana to Ram." - Devdutt Pattanaik Happy Ram Navami 2025 images

Happy Ram Navami 2025: Happy Ram Navami to you and yours, from me and mine. Have a great day.

Happy Ram Navami 2025: May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2025: Lord Rama always guides us to the right path of fortune and success. We just need to have trust in him and keep praying to him.

Happy Ram Navami 2025: May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones.

