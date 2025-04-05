Happy Ram Navami 2025: Top 30+ wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, date, tithi and muhurat to celebrate Lord Rama

Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri also known as Vasanta Navratri, the auspicious nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga which commenced on March 30, is coming to a close. The festival symbolic of victory of good over evil is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across Indian. Preparations and in full swing for the most revered days - Ashtami and Ram Navami - these fall on April 5 and 6 respectively.
During this time, devotees perform prayers and rituals and seek blessings of Goddess Durga. The ninth day marks the start of the Hindu New Year. Chaitra Navratri culminates with Ram Navami, Lord Ram's birth anniversary, on the final day.
Ram Navami, which is celebrated on the Mahanavami of Chaitra Navratri, will be celebrated on April 6 although the auspicious tithi Navami Tithi begins on April 5. As per Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins on April 5 at 7:26 pm and concludes on April 6 at 7:22 pm.
Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am
Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am
Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm
Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu - known for his virtuous nature and good conduct, is celebrated on Ram Navami. Sacred Hindu texts, both Ramayana and Mahabharata mention the story of the birth of Lord Rama. As per legend, King Dasaratha performed Putra Kamesti Yagna to have children following which Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama on this day. Celebrations of Ram Navami coincide with the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri. On Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped.
It is believed that Goddess Durga descends during Chaitra Navratri to bless her devotees. Worshippers offers prayers and seek help in their endeavours to overcome obstacles and attain spiritual growth. Nine manifestations of Durga, called Navadurga, are worshipped during these days.
As we prepare to celebrate Ram Navami festival, let's not forget to wish our loved ones on the auspicious day with special day with greetings, messages and quotes.