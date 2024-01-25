Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes and quotes to mark the 75th Gantantra Diwas

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the golden rays of dawn paint the sky tomorrow, India i.e. Bharat—one of the oldest civilizations in the world with a kaleidoscopic variety and rich cultural heritage—will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Constitution and nation’s transformation into a sovereign republic.

The Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. While India gained Independence from colonial rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Constitution of India came into effect. After this, India became a sovereign state, declaring it a Republic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Republic Day symbolizes the collective dreams and aspirations of billions of hearts beating for a better, more inclusive future. It is not only a day of great pride and honour for Indians all across the globe but reminds us of the democratic values and Constitutional principles which serve as the guiding document for the nation.

“Constitution is not a mere legal document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age," said Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

It not only commemorates the constitutional journey of India as a Republic but also celebrates the values of democracy and unity in diversity. It also celebrates the nation’s commitment to democratic ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity and reaffirms its commitment to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this occasion of Republic Day here are some quotes and wishes: Happy Republic Day 2024: Quotes "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"Today everyone wants to know what his rights are, but if a man learns to discharge his duties right from childhood and studies the sacred books of his faith he automatically exercises his rights too." - Mahatma Gandhi.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - DR BR Ambedkar. Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes Happy Republic Day 2024! May the vibrant threads of our diverse cultures weave a tapestry of unity stronger than ever.

While working towards the economic advancement of our country, let's take a moment to remember the many heroes who sacrificed for our nation. Happy Republic Day.

On this 75th Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters and pledge to build a stronger and more prosperous India.

Happy Republic Day 2024! May the vibrant colours of our national flag inspire unity and harmony across the nation.

On the occasion of the celebration of our 75th Republic Day, let us all stand proud and give respect to our nation. Happy Republic Day.

As we unfurl our national flag, remember and honour the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!

Let the spirit of freedom echo in every heart, and may our nation continue to soar towards greater heights. Happy Republic Day!

Let us hold the values of our Constitution and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day! May the vibrant threads of our diverse cultures weave a tapestry of unity stronger than ever.

Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day.

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!