Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes to celebrate India's 75th Gantantra Diwas today
Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes: As the Indian flag can be seen waving across the country today, let's take a look at how netizens celebrate and share wishes on the occasion.
Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today 26th January 2024. President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year French President Emmanuel Macron is attending as the chief guest. This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Loktatantra ki Matruka'.
Scenes from the Republic Day parade added to the enthusiasm of wishes online.
Netizens took a chance to reminisce about their childhood school flag-hoisting events.
Celebrated sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik posted pictures of his work for this Republic Day on X (formerly Twitter).
Edits highlighting the tri-colour and ‘spirit’ of democracy were also posted by netizens wishing a happy Republic Day.
Actor Ranvir Shorey posted the first page of the Indian Constitution with his wishes.