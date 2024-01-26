Happy Republic Day 2024 Wishes: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today 26th January 2024. President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year French President Emmanuel Macron is attending as the chief guest. This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Loktatantra ki Matruka'.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: Here's how the world is celebrating India's 75th R-Day. Watch

The Republic Day 2024 parade commenced at 10:30 am (IST) from New Delhi's Vijay Chowk, it is following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. It will start at Rashtrapati Bhawan and proceed to the Rajpath. The venue accommodates around 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public.

Numerous tableaus showcasing India's rich cultural history, culture, and tradition are part of the parade. The cultural pageantry of the R-Day includes vibrant fold dance performances and patriotic songs. This year's top attractions include a women's tri-service group parade, a French contingent to join the R-Day parade, six Indians to join the French military team in the Republic Day parade, AI to take space in the parade, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be highlighted, and so on.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: From France Emmanuel Macron to Anthony Albanese, world leaders wish India on 75th Gantantra Diwas

The Republic Day Parade in the capital city of New Delhi is a highly-anticipated annual event, featuring grand floats, marching bands, and regiments of India’s armed forces. The parade covers the three-kilometer road known as Kartavya Path stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. The nation also honours its brave soldiers with wreath-laying ceremonies at memorials such as the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The closure of Republic Day celebrations is marked by the symbolic lowering of the Indian flag during the Beating Retreat, a musical ceremony featuring bands from across the Indian Armed Forces.

Track | Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates here

Wishes Pour In

As the Indian flag can be seen waving across the country today, let's take a look at how netizens celebrate and share wishes on the occasion.