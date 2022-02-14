Valentine's Day 2022: As is the custom, Google homepage today commemorated one of the most awaited festivals every year. Google doodle shared an adorable interactive love story about hamsters to commemorate the Valentine's Day. Google also took to its official Doodle page to talk about the concept behind creating the Valentine's Day doodle.

🎵 It’s a love story, baby just s̶a̶y̶ ̶y̶e̶s̶ press play 🎵



Please help our hamster friends reunite this Valentine’s Day? 💗💗💗 #GoogleDoodle



➡️ https://t.co/k92PHLVw3i. pic.twitter.com/eTYW3A1P1U — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 14, 2022

Google wrote in its offcial Doodle page, "sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species). Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today’s interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other’s precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is. Happy Valentine's Day!

How to play the game

One of the most popular festivals every year, Valentine's day themed game features two love-stricken hamsters separated by a treacherous maze in the shape of Google's logo and all you have to do is to solve the maze and help the these love-torn hamsters unite.

People navigating the Google page can play the interactive game by clicking on the play button. Then, a maze will appear on the screen, from here you can help the two hamsters reunite by pulling a series of levers and switches until Google's logo is complete. The completed Google logo will act as a tunnel for the two hamsters to reach each other. After the hamsters reunite, a heart appears with a message wishing you a Happy Valentine's Day on screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.