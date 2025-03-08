Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of Women's Day on Saturday, March 8 2025. To commemorate this day, PM Modi's social media accounts will be handled by women today.
"We bow to our Nari Shakti on Women's Day! Our Government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" PM Modi wrote on X.
On March 3, 2025, PM Narendra Modi asked women across India to share their inspiring life journeys on the NaMo App Open Forum on the occasion of International Women's Day.
On account of this day, PM Modi announced that selected women would take over his social media accounts on March 8 to share their stories and experiences. This initiative aims to celebrate the contributions of women in society and inspire others by showcasing their journey of empowerment, perseverance, and success.
The first story shared on PM Modi's X handle is of Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu.
“Vanakkam! I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments,” the post read.
"I want to give a message to all the women out there, especially the young girls- follow your dreams, no matter the hurdles. Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can! I feel that today’s India provides a lot of support to women athletes, which is very encouraging. From inspiring women to pursue sports to training to giving them adequate sporting exposure, the progress India is making is exceptional,” it added.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.