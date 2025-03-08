Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of Women's Day on Saturday, March 8 2025. To commemorate this day, PM Modi's social media accounts will be handled by women today.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on Women's Day! Our Government has always worked to empower women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" PM Modi wrote on X.

On March 3, 2025, PM Narendra Modi asked women across India to share their inspiring life journeys on the NaMo App Open Forum on the occasion of International Women's Day.

On account of this day, PM Modi announced that selected women would take over his social media accounts on March 8 to share their stories and experiences. This initiative aims to celebrate the contributions of women in society and inspire others by showcasing their journey of empowerment, perseverance, and success.

The first story shared on PM Modi's X handle is of Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu.

“Vanakkam! I am @chessvaishali and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru @narendramodi Ji’s social media properties and that too on #WomensDay. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments,” the post read.