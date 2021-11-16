OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  'Har Ghar Dastak' Covid vaccination campaign: Mandaviya to chair meeting today
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting to discuss the expansion of the "Har Ghar Dastak" COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country.

"Will chair a meeting today with Non-Government Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and development partners to take our Govt's #HarGharDastak vaccination campaign across the length and breadth of the country," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

With the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

Earlier, while announcing the launch of the campaign, the Health Minister had said "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose."

